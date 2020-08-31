Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.36 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. 226,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,272. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

