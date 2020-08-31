Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.35 Million in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 235,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

