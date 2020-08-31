Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.10 Million in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 145.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,972 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,208. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

