Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.07 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Biogen stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.02. 9,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

