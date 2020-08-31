Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 7,100 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,777 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

