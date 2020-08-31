Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,082 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $198.26. 11,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.