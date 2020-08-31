Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.