Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 813,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anthem by 42.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.95. 19,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,419. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average is $266.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

