Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.34. 65,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $223.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

