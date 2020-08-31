Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 5,528 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,593. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $223.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $186.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

