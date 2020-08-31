Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 2,177 Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $789.49. 5,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,110 shares of company stock worth $3,057,268 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

