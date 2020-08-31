Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 18,827 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

