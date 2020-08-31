Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

ISRG stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $731.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,468. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $729.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.57 and its 200-day moving average is $569.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

