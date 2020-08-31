Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.90. 17,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

