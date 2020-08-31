Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 78,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $211.21. 51,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,137. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $212.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

