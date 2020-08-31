Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after purchasing an additional 993,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,817 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

TMUS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $116.29. 61,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,405. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

