Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.53. 49,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.