Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 103.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

