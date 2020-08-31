Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Kainos Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,120 ($14.63). 356,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 992.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.84. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,524.11).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

