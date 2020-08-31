Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 13,452 shares.

JE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.29.

The stock has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $503.55 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

