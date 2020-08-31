JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $3.22 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

