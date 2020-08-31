Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97. Joyce has a 1 year low of A$0.78 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of A$1.67 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.
Joyce Company Profile
