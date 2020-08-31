Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97. Joyce has a 1 year low of A$0.78 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of A$1.67 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

