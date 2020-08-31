Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.64 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.