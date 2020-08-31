John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

WG stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 247.80 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 2,099,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.53. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.70 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £4,142.60 ($5,413.04). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,285.77). Insiders bought 7,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,404 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

