John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 114,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter.

JHML stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,765. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

