JMP Securities Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $65.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $381,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,763,064 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

