Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,797.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after acquiring an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

