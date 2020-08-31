Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $37.55 on Monday. Jamf has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

