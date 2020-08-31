Italo (XTA) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Italo has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a total market cap of $34,197.83 and approximately $42.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 4,663,133 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

