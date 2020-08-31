iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.