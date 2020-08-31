iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $246.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $216.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

