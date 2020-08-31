iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $243.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,513. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $243.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.