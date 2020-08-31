iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

