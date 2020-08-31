iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 183,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.48. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $204.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

