iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 405.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

EWH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. 188,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

