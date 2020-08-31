iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,294,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.46. 768,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,492,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.