iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.