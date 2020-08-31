iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000.

EAGG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

