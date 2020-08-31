Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.76

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.76 and last traded at $216.69, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.74.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $261,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,818 shares of company stock worth $23,162,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

