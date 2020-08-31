IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $25.96. IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

About IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO)

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IQ Hedge Macro Index (the Index). The Index seeks to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of hedge funds that employ various hedge fund investment styles, which may include but are not limited to long/short equity, macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed-income arbitrage, emerging markets and other strategies commonly used by hedge fund managers (the Strategy).

