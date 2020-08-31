Investors Purchase High Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 642 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $20,249,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,258,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 150,468 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Cowen cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

