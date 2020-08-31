Investors Purchase High Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,585 call options.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. 50,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,661. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,381,426. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brinker International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 461.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

