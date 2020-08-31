Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,967 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 1,745 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $150,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,973,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,684,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,685. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

