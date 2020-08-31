Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 44,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 23,603 call options.
RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,768. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
