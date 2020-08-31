Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 44,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 23,603 call options.

RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,768. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.