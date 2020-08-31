Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,041 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,312. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,162.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

