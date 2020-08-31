Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 70,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

