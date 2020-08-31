Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Trimmed by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $344.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

