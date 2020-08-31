Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 23,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,606. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth $389,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

