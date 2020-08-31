InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IDCC stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

