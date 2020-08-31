Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ITR opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

